Science Night returns to Menlo Park Library on March 28

Science Night VIII is coming! Come to the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, March 28, for fun and fascination, with exhibits and hands-on activities and experiments aimed at elementary school-aged children, all the way up to adults.

Scheduled participants include:

– Happy Hollow Park & Zoo

– Palo Alto Junior Museum

– Museum of American Heritage

– Bay Area Amphibian and Reptile Society

– Felidae Conservation Fund – Bay Area Puma Project

– GeoTots

– Environmental Volunteers

– MV Code

– Tsquared Robotics

This free event, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, is made possible in part by funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.