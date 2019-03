Mix of sun and rain today in Menlo Park

People in Menlo Park were kept busy today putting their umbrellas up and down, with the sun peeking through between the showers.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: ” .3” to pass onto you. This brings my season to date total to 21.55″. A year ago my total was 11.9”.”

The sunshine makes for happy poppies!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019