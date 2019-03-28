Pre-dawn shower adds to Menlo Park rainfall



Maybe we weren’t the only ones to sigh when hearing rain pounding the rooftop around 5:00 am. But it yielded to sunshine by the time the morning commute had started.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “An additional .1” in my gauges this morning. Now at 21.65”. Maybe more to fall and collect today. My new hope is 25” for the season.”

And even of you don’t agree with Bill about making it to 25″, we think you will agree that all this rain has made for beautiful spring scenes like that one pictured here.

Photo by Scott J. Loftesness (c) 2019