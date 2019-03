Spotted: Sugar the Golden Retriever visiting the Pet Place

We were lucky enough to run into high school chum Cynthia Lovewell at the Pet Place in downtown Menlo Park. She was there with her new puppy, a 12-week-old Golden Retriever named Sugar “because she’s so sweet!” Pet Place owner Lynn Macy made her feel very welcome, natch.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019