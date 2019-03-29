Audie Murphy as performed by Duffy Hudson comes to Menlo Park on April 6

Meet the most-decorated U.S. soldier of World War II, Audie Murphy, who after returning home went on to a 21-year acting career, even while suffering from PTSD.

Audie Murphy will be portrayed by Broadway-trained actor Duffy Hudson, the performer voted “Best One-Man Show in Los Angeles.”

The performance will take place on Saturday, April 6, from 11:00 am to noon, at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.)

This event is free, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.