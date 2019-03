Measurement and Me is fun class for young kids on April 6

In this program from the Bay Area Discovery Museum, young mathematicians compare, contrast, count, and measure as they investigate how tall, long, wide, and heavy things are in the world around them.

For ages 3-6, registration required. The event takes place on Saturday, April 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 am.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.