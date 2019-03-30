2019 Commuter Challenge runs from April 1 to May 31

Commute.org announced the 2019 Commuter Challenge for people who commute to, from or through San Mateo County. Between April 1 and May 3t, people who join the challenge and use alternative modes of transportation will be eligible to win great prizes.

The Commuter Challenge promotes using alternative methods of transportation such as bicycling, walking, carpooling, vanpooling, shuttles, or public transit to commute to work or college.

The theme of this year’s challenge is transforming commuters into superheroes who use their powers to reduce traffic congestion and CO2 emissions. Not only will participants be eligible to win great prizes, they will also be able to track their personal commute impact, which includes CO2 reduction, calories burned, and money saved.

Participants qualify for weekly and grand prize raffle drawings by logging their commutes on the STAR platform, Commute.org’s easy to use online tool, which can be accessed at my.commute.org. Commuters can also track their trips using the Commute Tracker app by RideAmigos and connecting it to their my.commute.org account. Scoop, Waze Carpool, and Strava can also be linked to my.commute.org accounts for automatic trip logging.

By creating an account on my.commute.org and logging their alternative commutes, participants will be automatically entered to win one of the featured weekly prizes (Disneyland tickets, Fitbit Charge 3tm, Amazon Kindle, Echo Dot, Clipper Card® and more). Participants also earn a chance to win one of the five grand prizes – folding bicycle, Nintendo Switch, $300 Clipper® Card, Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, and a $300 e-gift card to over 70 different retailers.

In 2018, challenge participants logged over 1.5 million alternative mode miles and reduced CO2 emissions by over 375 tons.