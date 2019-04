Spotted: Humongous artichokes at Menlo Park Farmers Market



The artichokes that Northridge Farms brought to the Menlo Park Farmers Market today were so big it was impossible to pass by without snapping a photo. Luckily, they were next to some regularly-sized strawberries just to give them something to compare to. Northridge is a family farm located in Monterrey County. More on its history here.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019