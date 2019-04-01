First Tuesday Poets Night comes to Cafe Zoë on April 2

Emails Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg:

“We’re excited to resume our community poetry evening this Tuesday evening (April 2) at the wonderful Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park. We have a new night, and a slightly new name, “First Tuesday Poets Night.” Kalamu Chaché and I are delighted to restart this series during National Poetry Month, and look forward to hearing you read.

“Poets of all ages and styles are invited to share original work, favorite poems by other poets, or just come to enjoy poetry and the cafe’s menu offerings https://cafezoehub.com/music-events.

“There will be a sign-up sheet by the door, and a donation request box to help sustain this series. The cafe is located at 1929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park 94025.

“This month we’ll have an all-open-mic. Stay tuned for upcoming featured guest readers.

Photo of Lisa Rosenberg taken by Irene Searles in 2016