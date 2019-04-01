Off the Grid returns to Menlo Park beginning April 3

Off the Grid returns to Menlo Park on Wednesday, April 3, offering residents a taste of the Bay Area’s top food truck vendors. The Menlo Park market occurs every Wednesday from 5:00 to 9:00 pm with the exception of July 3 at the corner of Merrill Street and Ravenswood Avenue next to the Caltrain station.

Off the Grid held its first event in Menlo Park in 2014. The food truck market has operated continuously every Wednesday since that initial launch except holidays and a recent closure during the 2018-2019 winter season. The variety of food available makes it easy to find something that appeals to you. Come out and enjoy an evening with friends and family while tasting novel and exciting flavors.

Food vendors scheduled for April 3:

– 3-3-3 (Asian Fusion)

– Capelo’s Barbecue (BBQ)

– Curveball Sliders (American)

– Dum Truck (Indian)

– El Sur (Argentine)

– Judie’s Tacos Locos (Mexican)

– Mobowl (Asian Fusion)

– The Waffle Roost (Soul Food)

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016