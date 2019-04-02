Skies remain cloudy after overnight rain – but the benefit is a pretty spring scene

Are we really in for another few days of off and on showers? So says the weather forecast (except for tomorrow which looks good).
Report InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.1” to report this morning. Now 21.75” season to date.”
The lovely photo of oak and horses was taken by Irene Searles who writes: “Driving past this tree often sees me pulling a u-turn as it continues to captivate me. It sits up a hill, and in this stormy weather there is gorgeous light. The horses are a bonus. Portola Valley, California”
Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2019
