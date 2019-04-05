“Atherton Treasure” Louis Matas passes away at 105

We received word that 105-year old “Atherton Treasure” Louis Matas, passed away at his home in Atherton on April 3. Wrote his neighbor and good friend Doug Anderson: “His friendly attitude and smile will always be remembered by all who knew him.”

As has been the tradition, Lou celebrated turning 105 in January at Harry’s Hofbrau surrounded by long time friends and family. A representative of the Carpenters Union #217 was there to congratulate him as was Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer.

At his 103rd birthday celebration, Doug provided us with some highlights from his life:

He moved to the peninsula 75 years ago and has lived on Maple Avenue in Atherton for 46 years.

He lives alone and takes care of his garden and the numerous fruit trees on his property.

In October, his drivers license was renewed until he is 107.

He owns a 1929 Model ‘A’ and is a member of two car clubs.

He marches in the Los Trancos Woods Community Marching Band.

He is a member of the Golden Tones, a performing chorus in San Mateo.

He is the oldest and the ‘longest’ member of the Carpenter’s Union, Local 217 of San Mateo County.

On his 93rd birthday, the Atherton Mayor proclaimed him the “Mayor of Atherton Avenue.”

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured Lou receiving a kiss from his granddaughter Patricia in 2017.

No service/memorial information is available at this time.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017