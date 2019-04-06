Menlo Park observes annual work zone awareness week April 8-12

National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through work zones on and next to public streets, is April 8-12, 2019.s The Federal Highway Administration, the American Traffic Safety Services Association and state and local agencies have partnered to sponsor National Work Zone Awareness week since 2000. The key message is that as a driver you must use extra caution in work zones to keep yourself, your family and others safe. This year’s theme is “Drive like you work here.”

The program reminds drivers of these safety tips for driving in work zones:

Plan ahead – During the spring and summer construction months, expect delays and plan for them or use alternate routes to avoid work zones when possible.

Obey road crews and signs – When approaching a work zone, watch for cones, barrels, signs, large vehicles and workers.

Slow down – Keep a safe distance from other vehicles, work zones and workers.

Move over – Most states have a move-over law that applies when passing work crews and official vehicles with flashing warning lights.

Avoid distractions – Keep your eyes on the road and off your phone and other devices.

Watch for sudden stopages – Keep aware and alert for work vehicles and workers entering or exiting the roadway.

Watch for large vehicles – Done make sudden lane changes in front of trucks that are slowing down.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Go Orange to show your support for work zone safety and to honor those roadway workers who have been injured or lost their lives to work zone crashes.

