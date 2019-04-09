Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on April 13

The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program helps residents properly dispose and/or recycle their residential hazardous waste.

Household hazardous waste (HHW) is waste from your home that is toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive based on its chemical properties. Products such as paint thinner, toilet bowl cleaner, and rat bait exhibit these hazardous characteristics. It is illegal to dispose of such dangerous wastes in the regular trash or dump them down the drain. We urge residents and business owners to use the County of San Mateo’s HHW Program for proper disposal.

As part of this special collection event, you can drop off HHW materials at the selected location in Menlo Park. If you are unable to attend this event, please use the link provided to schedule an appointment directly through County offices. Appointments are required.

Be sure to select the April 13 Menlo Park option for the selection that is provided once you are redirected to the County Health website. From there, please follow the steps listed: Make Appointment > Scroll all the way down and select time from Select Time Slot >click Make Appointment > Scroll all the way down and enter resident information and be sure to acknowledge the conditions listed > click Make Appointment and a pop-up box should appear to confirm time and location. You should receive an email confirmation.

Acceptable items include

– Acids/bases

– Aerosol cans

– Automotive supplies (i.e.: car batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, break fluids)

– Cleaning products

– Fertilizers

– Pesticides

– Flammable liquids

– Fluorescent lights (compact and tubes)

– Paints

– Inks

– Photo chemicals

– Radioactive, explosive, medical, and commercial waste is prohibited.

Please refer to San Mateo County Health for additional information and/or questions. This event is co-sponsored by the City of Menlo Park and San Mateo County.