Menlo Park Sidewalk Spring Art Stroll comes to Santa Cruz Avenue

The Menlo Park Sidewalk Spring Art Stroll, celebrating its 37th year, welcomes visitors to browse among the handcrafted works of more than 60 artists whose displays include fine jewelry, photography, decorative and functional ceramics, abstract and representational paintings, gorgeous wearables and much more.

This annual free event, sponsored by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, takes place along Santa Cruz Avenue Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, April 14 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Among the art and artists:

Painting

Parviz Payghamy’s paintings depict abstracted landscapes weaving together and creating a simulated motion — the rich tapestry of patterns curve and bend through the picture plane. The landscapes are poetic, which is appropriate as Parviz was dubbed “the poet painter” by his friends, professors, and colleagues at the Tehran University where he studied.

Glass

When Martin Ehrensvard works with glass (above), he gets into a state of flow. His work is a celebration of color, with inspiration drawn from Impressionist and fractal art. Martin begins his process by stretching layers of colored glass into pencil-thin canes. He then sketches out his ideas, strolling his pen over a blank canvas to determine the most captivating curves. Through techniques that he has pioneered, he bends the glass to match those curves. Finally, he constructs a puzzle out of the pieces, and the composition is blown and shaped into a bowl, vessel or sculpture ready for use or display.

Jewelry

Menlo Park resident Soni Bergman’s jewelry designs (above) have an ancient feel that is also contemporary and fresh. She loves organic shapes and earth-tone colors, designing jewelry by combining traditional and contemporary materials and techniques. Soni’s designs include freshwater- and some cultured pearls as well as semiprecious stones such as amethyst, garnet, labradorite, and moonstone.