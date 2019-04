Spotted: Patriotic foursome at Sacred Heart Prep Booster Club event

We spotted this patriotic foursome at the Sacred Heart Prep Booster Club dinner last night which followed the Club’s annual golf tournament. They told us they’d designed their outfits specifically for the event with the letters on the shirts being the first initial of their names.

Organized for the past 21 years by Menlo Park resident Bob Budelli, the scramble format tourney is held at the Stanford Golf Course.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019