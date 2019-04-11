Mailboxes in Ladera are sure signs of Spring!

Long-time Ladera resident Linda Schuck works on the neighborhood newsletter, Ladera Crier. As a way to say hello to spring, she drove around taking photos of mailboxes sporting a floral theme. We agree they shout, “Spring!”

Linda also photographed mailboxes that she thought whimsical and those that are elegantly architectural.

“I feel so lucky to be part of the wonderful Ladera community,” she says. “It’s such a welcoming place where even the mail boxes have character.”

Photos by Linda Schuck; used with permission (c) 2019