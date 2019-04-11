Sup & Sandwich: A Community Conversation with MPCSD Superintendent on April 19

The community is invited to join Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Erik Burmeister for a casual conversation about our schools – the Early Learning Center, Encinal Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Oak Knoll Elementary, and Hillview Middle School.

Erik will present a brief overview of some of our priorities and challenges, and invite you to ask questions and let him know what’s on your mind concerning local public education. A light sandwich lunch will be served.

The event takes place on Friday, April 19, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Juniper Room, 701 Laurel Street, Menlo Park. RSVP here.