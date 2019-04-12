Menlo Park-specific bike safety classes will be offered for kids and their parents

Is your child planning to bike to middle school in the fall? Wheel Kids, together with the City of Menlo Park, have created a Menlo Park-specific Middle School Bike Skills parent/child class. The weekend morning class has three parts: in class instruction, blacktop practice and on the road cycling.

Kids (and their parent — participation required), will learn how to navigate alongside traffic and through busy intersections to get around Menlo Park safely.

There are currently three dates being offered this summer — June 8th, June 22nd and July 28th. Additional dates may be added if there’s a lot of interest. For more information about this program and to sign up click here.

“We are super excited that our pilots last year have yielded this program,” emailed Parents for Safe Routes founder Jen Wolosin, “but we really need to the classes to fill for it to be successful. So do consider participating!”