2019 registration is open at the Ladera Recreation District

The Ladera Recreation District is a true community center, a “home away from home” for everyone and provides a clean, safe recreational environment in which members can exercise, socialize, relax, and develop lasting friendships through a variety of social events, traditions, and leisure activities.

Facilities include a swimming pool (open late April to October), wading pool, four tennis courts, two of which are lit for evening use, a volley ball court, playground, skateboard ramp and bocce ball area. The LRD has many programs and activities for all ages, from yoga to aquatics to art classes. Our summer camp focuses on child development and old fashioned fun. The Ladera Dolphins swim team is an program for young children to learn swimming skills while having fun with their friends.

“Every single resident of Ladera is eligible to join,” explained Di Gow, who has been General Manager for the last three years and a board member/volunteer for two decades. “We also take about 110 non-Ladera residents — mostly people from Menlo Park.”

Stop by for a visit — 150 Andeta Way in Portola Valley — or call at 650-854-3242.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018