Easter egg hunts planned for Menlo Park and Atherton

Hop on over to either Burgess (701 Laurel St – pictured above.) or Kelly Park (100 Terminal Ave.) for the City of Menlo Park’s annual egg hunts presented in partnership with the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Menlo Park Fire District.

The Bunny will arrive at 10:00 am for pictures, and the hunt will start at 10:20 am. Enjoy bounce houses, crafts, a candy guess, photo opportunities with the Bunny, and more!

Schedule

– 10:00 am Bunny arrives, bounce houses open, crafts begin, candy guess begins

– 10:20 am egg hunt begins – 2 and under (with parents)

– 10:40 am 3-4 years (parents optional)

– 11:00 am 5-6 years

– 11:20 am 7-8 years

– 11:40 am Jeremy the Juggler (Burgess Park); Magic Show (Kelly Park)

– 11:55 am Candy Guess winner announced

Please note:

– Children are allowed to collect four eggs

– Children should bring their own basket or bag

– Parents are not allowed to participate in the Egg Hunt unless noted

– Eggs contain candy and small toys that may be a choking hazard for small children

– Participants requiring special accommodation may contact us directly for information on how we can provide reasonable accommodation to make your event experience more comfortable.

Alice in Wonderland is this year’s theme of the annual Easter egg hunt at Holbrook-Palmer Park (150 Watkins Ave. – pictured right) in Atherton, which will take place on Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. Children 10 and under will be able to hunt for 9,000 treat-filled eggs and meet the Easter Bunny! The cost is $10.

The Hunt starts at 10:15 a.m. Parking is limited; walking or carpooling is encouraged!

Other activities include Bunny Petting Zoo, Gerald the Magician, Face Painting, Balloon Animals, Photos with Queen of Hearts, Atherton Motorcycle Police, Easter Bunn,y Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer Atherton Police Department Classic Cars, Ferrari Club Car Tour, Menlo Park Fire Department Barrista Coffee and Breakfast Treats, Free Frozen Yogurt Truck.

Top: InMenlo file photo; above right courtesy of Friends of Holbrook Palmer Park