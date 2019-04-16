Learn to paint a seascape on April 20

Art facilitator Christie Inocencio will help you draw out your creativity to paint a seascape at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, April 20 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.

Canvas, palette, and paints are all provided. This event is free, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. Advance registration is required.

Christie Inocenci started her company, Christie’s Creative Cupboard, in order to fill a need in the community for fun, educational programs for all age groups.