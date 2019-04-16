Reflection on the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Menlo Park resident Julia Appleby emailed this photo of Notre Dame from her “personal archive” with a note that said…”You may not be covering the story as it is not local enough but if you do feel like this photo would make a relevant tribute to the French community in our neighborhood, I would be very happy for you to use on InMenlo…”

We’re using it not only for the French who live here but for everyone who has been touched by the majesty of this Cathedral, so central to any visit to Paris. Wherever we went yesterday afternoon, the first thing people we encountered talked about was how horrific this tragedy being played out on TV screens was and how much sorrow they felt.

Wrote Jon Allsop in a post for CJR Editors: “Did we see a metaphor — in our troubled times — for lost permanence, lost steadfastness, lost beauty? What, exactly, did it stir in us? Admittedly, it’s easier to pose questions than answers.”

The news, as you may have heard, is better this morning. The main structure was saved, and firefighters were able to rescue some of the art and relics. And already two prominent French families have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to help rebuild.

If you have a special memory of a visit to Notre Dame, please share by posting a comment.

Photo (c) Jules Appleby @ Studio1816