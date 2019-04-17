Spotted: La Entrada students rehearsing Peter Pan Jr.

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 17, 2019

Students from La Entrada School in Menlo Park will be performing Peter Pan Jr. at Woodside High School this Saturday, April 20 at 1:30 and 3:30 pm. Tickets are available online.

Photo by Laura Hamilton (c) 2019

