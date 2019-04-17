Spotted: La Entrada students rehearsing Peter Pan Jr.

Students from La Entrada School in Menlo Park will be performing Peter Pan Jr. at Woodside High School this Saturday, April 20 at 1:30 and 3:30 pm. Tickets are available online.
Photo by Laura Hamilton (c) 2019
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
Students from La Entrada School in Menlo Park will be performing Peter Pan Jr. at Woodside High School this Saturday, April 20 at 1:30 and 3:30 pm. Tickets are available online.
Photo by Laura Hamilton (c) 2019
{ 0 comments… add one now }