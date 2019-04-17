Story of family left behind during the Civil War will be told on April 22

Over 150 years ago, Corporal David Brainard Griffin left his family to join the Union army. Griffin’s great-great grandson, author and historian Nick K. Adams, will share lessons learned from 100 letters home at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Monday, April 22, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.
Adams is a retired elementary school teacher, a multiple-award winning author, and an avid Civil War re-enactor and historical speaker who lives in Washington State. His book “Away at War: A Civil War Story of the Family Left Behind” earned a First Place Award at Chanticleer’s Reviews and Awards Conference in their “Westerns/Civil War Fiction” category. His previously published “My Dear Wife and Children: Civil War Letters From a 2nd Minnesota Volunteer” won the “Narrative Non-Fiction” award given by Chanticleer.
