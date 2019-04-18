Spotted: Student Advisory Board with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

On Monday, April 15, the 18th Congressional District’s Student Advisory Board presented their findings on sustainable growth and issued their recommendations to Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, local officials, and the community.

The students had topics that ranged from the gender wage gap to improving access to health care.

Congresswoman Eshoo spoke to the students, too. She told them to “never let anyone rob you of your idealism, and with that, you’ll do great things.”

Among those present from local schools were: Barrett Long (Menlo – Atherton), Jake Martin (Menlo School), Bridget Quigley (Menlo School), Nate Viotti (Menlo-Atherton), and Matthew Doktorczyk (Woodside Priory).

Rep. Eshoo launched the 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board in 1993 to give young people a voice in public policy and government. Every year, students select a topic to focus on and prepare a set of public policy recommendations for the Congresswoman.