Disaster Preparedness Fair set for April 27

To celebrate Earthquake Preparedness Month, come and join your friends and neighbors in learning how to be safe and prepared in case of earthquakes, fires, and floods. Menlo Fire Protection District, Red Cross, USGS, PG&E, CERT, Adapt, and much more will be at the free Disaster Preparedness Fair on April 27 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1105 Valparaiso Ave., Menlo Park.

Events include:

• Earthquake safety information

• Fire engine tours

• Hands only CPR training

• HAM radio operator instructions with free radios

• AED demonstrations

• Fire safely training

• Sign ups for Free smoke detectors installed by the Red Cross

• Flood protection information

• Free Giveaways each hour

• CERT training signups

• Information on 72 hour kits and water storage

• Vendors selling preparedness items

• And much more!

Please register in advance online.