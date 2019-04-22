M-A Parent Education Series examines college admission process on April 25

by Contributed Content on April 22, 2019

Denise Pope, PhD, Challenge Success, Stanford Graduate School of Education, will talk about “A Well-Balanced Perspective on College ‘Fit'” on Thursday, April 25, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Menlo-Atherton High School, Performing Arts Center (PAC). Register online for this free event.

The college admissions process can be a source of stress and anxiety for students and parents alike. In this interactive presentation, Dr. Pope will explore strategies to help reduce unnecessary pressure around the college admission process.

Parents, students, educators, and community members  are welcome.  Spanish interpretation will be available.

M-A Parent Education Series events are sponsored by M-A PTA, Sequoia Healthcare District, and Sequoia Union High School District.

