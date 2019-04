Spotted: Grass as high as an elephant’s eye

Well almost. The point is that in many years jogging and hiking at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park we’ve never seen grass as tall as this year’s spring crop, which stands well over six feet.

Whether that is as “high as an elephant’s eye” as the song from the musical Oklahoma notes, we aren’t sure as we don’t have an elephant handy to measure.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019