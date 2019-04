Belle Haven Spring Fair takes place on April 27

Connect with local resources, enjoy food and local entertainment and meet representatives from every city department at the Belle Haven Spring Fair.

Enjoy:

– Fun activities for children and the whole family

– Festive music

– Free food

– Free raffle for prizes

The event takes place on Saturday, April 27 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm; 410 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park.