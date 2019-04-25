Keep Menlo Park storm drains free of debris for a clean San Francisco Bay

With the end of the rainy season, the City of Menlo Park is reminding residents of the importance of keeping debris away from storm drain inlets. The three main types of stormwater pollutants are:

– Litter (e.g. cans, paper and plastic bags and cigarette butts)

– Chemicals (e.g. detergents, automotive fluids and fertilizers)

– Organic waste (e.g. leaves, lawn and garden clippings and animal excrement)- –

The City’s storm drains flow directly to San Francisco Bay impacting water, fish and wildlife.

Top tips to help reduce pollution and dispose of items properly:

– Find a paint drop off site

– Find a motor oil and filter recycling location

– Find a cooking oil recycling location

Visit flowstobay.org/toxic for more information about household hazardous waste

If you notice waste dumped illegally in or near the storm drains or in the public right of way, please report it online to the City’s stormwater management staff or call 650-330-6750.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission

Photo of rainbow over Bay taken earlier this year by Robb Most (c) 2019