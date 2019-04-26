Tod Spieker inducted into the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame for his swimming accomplishments

Atherton resident Tod Spieker was one of six inducted into the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame last night at a ceremony at the the San Mateo County History Museum.

An outstanding swimmer at Menlo-Atherton High School and UCLA, and later in masters’ age-group competition, Tod has had a major impact philanthropically on aquatics locally and nationally.

He started swimming at the Palo Alto Swim Club when he was eight years old. An All American at both M-A and UCLA, his specialty was backstroke. Following his graduation from UCLA, where he was a four-year letterman, Tod went into the real estate business on the Peninsula.

Accepting his award, Tod said he was honored to be included with this year’s inductees and thanked the many friends and family in attendance. He cited the benefit of “great coaches” who were also “great mentors,” including his coach at M-A, Bob Gaughran, who helped him develop his work ethic.

“Success for me came by out disciplining my competition,” he commented.

Since 1989, the Sports Hall of Fame has honored Peninsula residents who have inspired others with their athletic ability, coaching skills, and/or sports management skills and have raised the level of importance of sports on the Peninsula. The Hall of Fame, located at the San Mateo County History Museum, has grown to include more than 250 people including Olympians, professional athletes, coaches, and many others.

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2019