Earth Day celebrated with bicycle blessing and electric vehicle showcase

Parishioners at Trinity Church in Menlo Ppark were encouraged to cycle to church today in observance of Earth Day. Following the 10:00 am service, the bicycles — and one tricycle! — were blessed by the Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett.

In addition, the church parking lot was filled with a selection of electric vehicles), all owned by members of the congregation. Those interested could take a ride in one, along with learning more about them from their owners.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2019