Menlo Park Library offers panel talking about PTSD on May 1

The Menlo Park Library kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month with a panel of experts from CORA offering information and answering questions. The event takes place on Wednesday, May 1 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Learn:

– What is trauma?

– What does trauma lead to?

– Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

– Differing forms of PTSD

– Symptoms of PTSD

– How these symptoms may present (bringing in race, class, gender, sexuality, immigration status)

– What are some grounding techniques?

About CORA

CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse) is the only agency in San Mateo County solely dedicated to helping those affected by intimate partner abuse. CORA provides free and confidential emergency, intervention, and prevention services, including the county’s only emergency shelter and transitional housing for victims and survivors. All services are offered in Spanish and English.

About Mental Health Awareness Month

This May, the Menlo Park Library is partnering with San Mateo County Health and other organizations throughout the area in celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month (MHAM). Join us in the effort to increase awareness and inspire action to reduce stigma against those with mental health and substance use conditions.

This free event is made possible thanks to donations from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library