11th Annual Dine out for Meals on Wheels on May 2

When you Dine Out at any participating restaurant listed on our website on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10% of eatery proceeds will go to PVI Meals on Wheels and help support daily delivery service of hot, nutritious meals to home-bound seniors in San Mateo County.

All you have to do is enjoy a meal or two at any local, charitable restaurant and you’ve helped your local seniors in need!

Peninsula Volunteers, Inc. (PVI) provides innovative services and housing to support aging adults in the mid-Peninsula and Silicon Valley. PVI provides three high quality, nurturing programs so seniors are engaged, cared for and respected as vital community members: Meals on Wheels, Little House, and Rosener House.