First Friday in Woodside features cellist Christopher Costanza on May 3

For over three decades cellist Christopher Costanza has enjoyed a varied and exciting career as a soloist, chamber musician, and teacher. A winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions and a recipient of a prestigious Solo Recitalists Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, he has performed to wide critical acclaim in nearly every state in the U.S. and internationally.

He will be at First Friday at the Woodside Town Hall (2955 Woodside Road) on May 3 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm playing Bach’s unaccompanied suites.

As always, our events our free and we serve light refreshments (including wine!). Arrive a bit early at 6:45 pm to secure a seat. We look forward to seeing you!