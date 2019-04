Spotted: Grand Prix winner at Woodside Horse Park

Emma Catherine Reichow riding Forever Alive was the Grand Prix winner at last Saturday’s Woodside Spring Preview at the Woodside Horse Park.

The Woodside Spring Classic at the Horse Park is May 1-5. Events include: $25,000 Spring Classic Grand Prix; Regional Standard $10,000 International Hunter Derby; $3,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby.

Photo by Jules Appleby (c) 2019