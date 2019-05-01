Kite Day comes to Bedwell Bayfront Park on May 4



Come enjoy wonderful views of the San Francisco Bay as you take your kite to the skies while enjoying great food and activities for the kids.

Since our first Kite Day in 1988 there has been no better place to fly a kite in Menlo Park, then Bedwell Bayfront Park.

Enjoy:

– Kite flying

– A hot dog lunch

– Jump houses,

– Face-painters

– Ice cold snow cones

If the wind is just right, you’ll catch a glimpse of “Mega Fish”, a 46-foot giant kite!

Kite Day is held in conjunction with Take it Outside California and is co-hosted by the Menlo Park Kiwanis. Event is free; fee to purchase a kite and hot dog lunch.

Photo by Robb Most from 2018 Kite Day (c) 2018