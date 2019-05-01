Rosewood Sand Hill celebrates 10th anniversary

Yesterday, Rosewood Sand Hill celebrated its 10th anniversary with a party on the pool deck. The Stanford-owned resort opened on April 2, 2009.

Executive Chef Reylon Agustin was on hand preparing the the hot hors d’oeuvres. And we chatted with wine director and advanced sommelier Paul Mekis, who has been with the restaurant since it opened and is its longest tenured employee.

Madera, the hotel’s restaurant, is Michelin rated one star. The most recent Guide states: “The grand open kitchen, roaring fireplace and large outdoor patio complete with gorgeous views of the Santa Cruz mountains draw a moneyed crowd of local techies. While its location may mean it is open for three meals a day, come for dinner to taste this kitchen’s ambition and pure talent. The cuisine is contemporary, thoughtfully composed with seasonal ingredients and even surprising at times.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019