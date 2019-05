SafeSpace kickoffs Mental Health Awareness Month with rally in Fremont Park

SafeSpace, a teen-led organization that empowers young people to engage in mental health advocacy and awareness, is hosting a rally at Fremont Park in downtown Menlo Park on Sunday, May 5, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. This event will kickoff Mental Health Awareness Month and feature youth speakers, music, performances, activities and resources and more. All are invited!