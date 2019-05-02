Town of Atherton celebrates Earth Day on May 4

The town of Atherton is celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, May 4, from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm at Jennings Pavilion in Holbrook Palmer Park. This will be an educational event on current topics related to climate change, energy efficiency, and water quality. The Town, with support from the Environmental Programs Committee, will be hosting a symposium on climate change. The event program will feature:

Lynn Orr, Professor Emeritus at Stanford and participant in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Lynn was the inaugural Under Secretary for Science and Energy for Clean Energy under Ernest Muniz, responsible for the Department of Energy’s (DOE) clean energy program. Lynn will give a presentation titled: “Climate Change: Where do we stand and what do we do about it?” The talk will be moderated by artist and talk show host Michael Killen, who will also be presenting his art piece, “Stanford Smart Energy Campus”.

Peter Drekmeier, Policy Director for the Tuolumne River Trust, Mr. Drekmeier is former Mayor of Palo Alto and the founder of Acterra, a non-profit organization promoting environmental education and action. Peter will give a presentation titled: “How Climate Change Can Impact Your Water Supply”.

Local Clean Energy and Efficiency Panel: A panel discussion on home energy efficiency will be moderated by Rick DeGolia. The panel members will consist of:

– Jan Pepper: Jan is the Chief Executive Officer at Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE). PCE provides clean energy alternatives to homeowners in Atherton such as ECOPlus which provides 50% renewable and 90% carbon free energy, or ECO100 which provides 100% renewable and carbon free energy.

– Steve Schmidt: Steve is the founder of Home Energy Analytics (HEA), a data-driven home energy audit and efficiency program that is free to homeowners.

– Teresa Herrera: Teresa is the Plant Manager of Silicon Valley Clean Water, a wastewater treatment facility serving municipalities in San Mateo County.

– Rachael Londer from San Mateo County Office of Sustainability: The San Mateo County Office of Sustainability offers resources to jurisdictions within San Mateo County on how educate, innovate, and engage on building sustainable communities.

Admission is free. This event is suitable for all ages but will especially provide inspiration for those concerned about climate change, home energy efficiency, and water quality. A light lunch and refreshments will be provided.