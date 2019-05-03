Local artists open their studios this weekend as part of Silicon Valley Open Studios

Artists from Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside are opening their studios May 4-5 as part of Silicon Valley Open Studios.

Among them is poet turned painter Elaine McCreight (pictured), who we visited with last year.

In response to how she prepares for the Open Studios tour, she said: “I prepare differently for opening my studio. In many ways, the life of an artist is very private and internal. In an exciting but always a bit startling way, opening my studio feels like leaping out into the world.

“I love it that people from many parts of my life, plus an expanding circle of neighbors, drop by my home studio and often enjoy talking with each other. Many times, they discover how many things they have in common.

Actually, I feel lucky to get to share two home studios: the painting studio and the garden. Since my husband and I design, plant and take care of our yard, it’s a treat to have other people also enjoy spring’s amazing show.”

Additional local artists are

In Atherton: Claude Sauquet (painting)

In Menlo Park: Sippora Aguia (jewelry), Nathalie Brossard (painting), Dorothy Burston Brown (sculpture) George Colliat (painting), Richard Dweck (photography) Beatrice Frangos (painting), Veronique Gillard (painting), Michele Guieu (assemblage/collage), Valerie Lauterbach (pottery/ceramics), April Maiten (glass/mosaics), Asia Morgenthaler (painting), Corinna Mori (pottery/ceramics), Paulette Phlipot (photography), Inga Poslitur (painting), Terry Tsu (painting), Diane Zingeler (painting)

In Portola Valley: Nancy Benton (painting), Helga Christoph (painting), Tamara Danoyan (pottery/ceramics), Danielle Fafchamps (sculpture), Doris Fischer-Colbrie (pottery/ceramics), Rachel Greenberg (glass/mosaics) Denise Howard (drawing), Desiree Large (jewelry), Jennifer Mineer (jewelry), Barbara Pease (painting), Eric Saint Georges (sculpture), Lanchi Vo (furniture woodworking)

In Woodside: Michael Standefer (mixed media).

An online directory shows the artists’ work along with the location of where they are exhibiting.

Painting titled “Overlaps”, oil and cold wax, by Elaine McCreight

Photo of Elaine by Irene Searles (c) 2018