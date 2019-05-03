Woodside hosts annual May Day Town Festival on May 4

The 97th Annual Woodside May Day Town Festival, Parade and Carnival will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Woodside Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association is honored to host and sponsor this annual event for the Town of Woodside. The entire community and surrounding neighbors are invited to join in this wonderful Town tradition.

This fun-filled day starts with a Fun Run organized by the Woodside Recreation Committee and a Pancake Breakfast put on by the Rotary Club of Woodside-Portola Valley, which is held at the Woodside Village Church.

May Day Schedule of Events

As in past years, the Sheriff’s department will close Woodside Road (Highway 84) at 8:30 am. Since maneuvering through crowds and cars can be difficult, early arrival is encouraged.

7:30 am Fun Run sponsored by the Woodside Recreation Committee

8:00-10:00 am Pancake Breakfast at the Woodside Village Church sponsored by the Rotary Club

8:00-9:00 am Parade check-in is in front of the school office

8:30 am Woodside Road, Hwy 84, closes from Canada to Albion

10:00-11:00 am Parade

11:15 am Amphitheater Program – 3rd Grade May Pole Dance, Citizen of the Year Award presentation

12:00-2:30 am Carnival games and BBQ at Woodside School

The Parade

The Parade is led by the elected Grand Marshal(s). Following the Grand Marshals is the Kindergarten Royal Court, randomly chosen from the Kindergarten class at Woodside Elementary. The parade will start promptly at 10:00 am.

May Pole Performance and Citizen of the Year Award

Immediately following the parade are two annual traditions which take place in the school’s outdoor amphitheater. First is the traditional May Pole dance led by the 3rd Grade under the direction of Dr. D’Ambrosio. Next is the presentation of the Woodside Citizen of the Year award.

Photo courtesy of Woodside Village Church