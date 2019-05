Anyone at Magoo’s Pizza Parlor 54 years ago today?

On this date — May 5 — the Warlock’s made their first appearance at Magoo’s Pizza Parlor in Menlo Park. As we all know, the band changed its name to the Grateful Dead. It was 1965, 54 years ago.

Get a full list of all the places in Menlo Park and Atherton where the Dead appeared in this post by Corry Arnold from four years ago on the occasion of the band’s last appearance together (minus Jerry, of course).