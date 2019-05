Kites take to the sky over Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park

Families flocked to Bedwell Bayfront Park yesterday with the goal of hoisting kites into the air. Most were successful (unlike the Warriors last night, undoubtedly to one youngster’s dismay).

This Menlo Park open space is well situated near the Bay so gets some gusty winds, especially at this time of the year.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019