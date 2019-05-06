Menlo Park Library hosting series of events during Mental Health Awareness Month

This May, the Menlo Park Library is partnering with San Mateo County Health and other organizations throughout the area are collaborating on a series of events as part of Mental Health Awareness Month (MHAM).

This year’s MHAM theme is “Words of Wellness,” spreading the message of hope, resiliency and inclusion in libraries and elsewhere in the community.

The Menlo Park Library will be presenting eight events at its two locations, as well as other locations in the community.

SONGS OF HOPE AND HEALING SINGER-SONGWRITER GABY CASTRO Monday, May 13, 7:00—8:00 pm Main Library: Castro combines introspective song writing with a contemporary style. An advocate for mental illness awareness, many of Gaby’s songs touch on her personal struggles and the trials of those around her.

GOOD REASONS FOR BAD FEELINGS-RANDOLPH M. NESSE, M.D. Friday, May 17, 6:30—7:30 pm City Council Chambers: Why has natural selection left us so vulnerable to mental illness? The Founding Director of the Center for Evolution and Medicine at Arizona State University shares his revealing research.

STR8JACKET HIP HOP Saturday, May 18, 1:00—2:00 pm Belle Haven Branch: Enjoy a performance by the dance team that values passion, and promotes mental health and acceptance. As a no-audition competitive dance team, Str8jacket promotes a real sense of family and community.

DESIGN AND BIND JOURNALS Monday, May 20, 4:00-6:00 pm Belle Haven Branch: By registration for Grades 5-12 : Take some time out of your hectic schedule to enjoy some art therapy with Christie Inocencio from Christie’s Creative Cupboard. She will bring all the supplies for you to design and bind your own journal.

DESIGN AND BIND JOURNALS Tuesday, May 21, 4:00-6:00 pm Main Library By registration: for grades 5-12 :Take some time out of your crazy schedule to enjoy some art therapy with Christie Inocencio from Christie’s Creative Cupboard. She will bring all the supplies for you to design and bind your own journal.

MENTAL HEALTH OPEN MIC Friday, May 24, 7:15—8:30 pm Café Zoë 1929 Menalto Ave: San Mateo County Poet Laureate Aileen Cassinetto joins us to help break the silence surrounding suicide and mental illness. Enjoy some coffee or tea while you share your own words or listen to others.

FILM SCREENING AND DISCUSSION: THE S-WORD Wednesday, May 29, from 6:00 to 8:30 pm Main Library: “It is not the word suicide that is the problem; it is the silence that so often follows.” This film follows people who are surviving and thriving. It will be followed with a discussion led by Melissa Kelley, LMFT