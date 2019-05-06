Menlo Park Police open house set for May 11

The Menlo Park Police Department (701 Laurel St.) is holding an open house on Saturday, May 11, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The day’s events will include police demonstrations, static displays, a tour of the public safety communications center and much more. All members of the public are invited to come meet the staff and learn about the Police Department.

Join the department for: