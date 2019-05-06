Registration is open for the Schoolhouse Rocks 5k Run and Festival

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to Rock this Run! Online registration is open; it ends on May 14 at noon. There will be no race-day registration.

The Schoolhouse Rocks 5k Run and Festival sponsored by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 am at Hillview Middle School. This event is organized and hosted by the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation and benefits Encinal, Laurel, Oak Knoll and Hillview Schools.

The pre-race warm up begins at 8:30. Racers can choose between a competitive 5K Race (beginning at 9) or a 1 Mile Fun Run (beginning at 9:10) winding through the streets of Menlo Park.

The Community Festival begins at 9:30 a.m. immediately following the race and will feature games and activities for the whole family to enjoy including a climbing wall, bouncy houses and even a kiddie corner with carnival games and bubble mania. Rock out to tunes from the DJ!

Enjoy delicious fruit bowls and smoothies from Bowl’d Acai, waffles and fried chicken from Waffle Roost, Hawaiian shaved ice from Kona Ice and coffee from Zoom Caffe!

Not a runner? Please join us at the Festival! Entry is free, but bring cash for food trucks. This is a family-friendly morning not to be missed!