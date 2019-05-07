Anthony Arya performing live in Menlo Park on May 11

The Season 15 “Team Adam” contestant of the Voice will perform at Café Zoë (1929 Menalto Ave,) on Saturday, May 11 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Anthony will be sharing his original tunes from his newly released album, Going to California. He will also be playing songs from his Voice journey and sharing stories of the experience.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the cafe counter. Please email us at [email protected] with any questions.