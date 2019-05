Grab Bag Theater’s spring production is “Honk! The Musical”

Honk! The Musical is based on the story of the Ugly Duckling. It is a show for all ages with catchy tunes and humorous dialogue, reminding us all that being different is okay.

Performances take place May 10th and 11th at the Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Avenue, Redwood City. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Grab Bag Theater is a completely student-run theater company based in Menlo Park formed to give leadership opportunities to students in theater.